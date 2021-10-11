Former presidential hopeful and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has a thriller novel arriving Tuesday called “State of Terror,” which weighs in at 512 pages.

The book already has reached No. 1 on Amazon and won praise from the Associated Press, Time, the Los Angeles Times, Parade, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the Guardian, Publishers Weekly and People magazine, which deemed the new book “a pulsating thriller.”

Mrs. Clinton has already begun her media appearances. She was on ABC’s “The View” on Monday with uncomplimentary things to say about former President Donald Trump and GOP leadership, noting that the U.S. is “still in the midst of a concerted, well-funded effort to undermine American democracy.”

Publisher Simon & Schuster says the book offers “insider expertise.” Yes, well. The plot seems somehow familiar.

“After a tumultuous period in American politics, a new administration has just been sworn in, and to everyone’s surprise the president chooses a political enemy for the vital position of secretary of state. There is no love lost between the president of the United States and Ellen Adams, his new secretary of state,” the publisher said in advance notes.

Terrorist attacks follow; there’s also a nuclear weapon and Russian operatives in the mix.

“Secretary Adams and her team realize it has been carefully planned to take advantage of four years of an American government out of touch with international affairs, out of practice with diplomacy, and out of power in the places where it counts the most,” the publisher advised.

The only ones who can defeat this challenge are a young foreign service officer, a journalist and a “smart, determined, but as yet untested new secretary of state.”

Mrs. Clinton co-wrote the novel with established author Louise Penny. And lest we forget, former President Bill Clinton — who just received a $10 million advance from publisher Alfred A. Knopf to write a memoir — has already penned a pair of thriller novels titled “The President’s Daughter” and “The President is Missing,” also with the assistance of a big name in the mystery/thriller genre — James Patterson.

GOP: WATCH WHAT YOU SAY

Nearly two-thirds of Republicans say their party should not be friendly with elected officials who criticize former President Donald Trump. Yes, there’s a poll, and it is very specific about that issue.

“A 63% majority of Republicans say their party should be not too (32%) or not at all (30%) accepting of elected officials who openly criticize Trump, according to the new survey. Just 36% of Republicans say the GOP should be very (11%) or somewhat (26%) accepting of officials who do so,” reported Amina Dunn, a research analyst for U.S. politics and policy at the Pew Research Center.

And then there’s the Democratic side of things.

“By contrast, about six-in-ten Democrats say the Democratic Party should be very (17%) or somewhat accepting (40%) of Democratic elected officials who openly criticize President Joe Biden,” her report said.

There are some other civility-related numbers to consider.

“The survey also asked about the acceptability of elected officials from one party calling their counterparts in the other party ‘evil.’ A majority of Democrats (57%) and about half of Republicans (52%) say their parties should be not too or not at all accepting of officials who do this,” the report noted.

The poll of 10,371 U.S. adults was conducted Sept. 13-19; these numbers were released Friday.

CONGRESS GETS SOME SCRUTINY

Lawmakers may wonder whether the press is actually paying attention to their partisan wrangles, what with all the other distraction out there.

The answer: Yes, the press is paying attention. Lots of attention. A few headlines from the last 24 hours:

“The House of Representatives is failing America” (The Atlantic); “Lurching from crisis to crisis, Congress is addicted to cliffs” (The New York Times); “Congress off the rails? Lawmakers barrel towards fall fights” (AP); “Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warns of ‘catastrophe’ if Congress doesn’t handle debt ceiling issue” (NBC News); “Biden on shaky ground with fellow Democrats as poll numbers slide” (Fox News); “Now the mainstream of the party, liberal Democrats less willing to compromise with moderates” (Washington Post); and “Debt ceiling deal to make way for December showdown” (ABC News).

THE STATE OF SPELLING

There is research on everything, including the proper spelling of U.S. state names. Transcription Outsourcing — a Colorado-based service which provides transcriptions for law enforcement, colleges, and other concerns — has determined which state names are misspelled the most.

“People in the U.S. have been using Google to not only help them spell just any words, but also how to spell the very states they live in. We analyzed Google trends data by looking into how many users searched for ‘How to spell’ followed by all 50 states,” the service advises Inside the Beltway.

Which states made the top-10?

In first place was Hawaii, most commonly misspelled “Hawiia,” followed by Pennsylvania (Pensylvania), Mississippi (Mississpi); Massachusetts (Massechussetts), Tennessee (Tenesse), Georgia (Goriga), Florida (Florada), Oklahoma (Oklhoma), Minnesota (Minnisoda) and Texas (Texis).

That rounds out the 10 most frequently jumbled state names — though it’s interesting to note that Michigan was most frequently misspelled as “Mishigan”, Maine became “Mane” and Wisconsin “Wizconson.” The company also created a Typo Map of the United States” which is also intriguing.

“Spelling is hard, even for the most articulate,” the group advised.

POLL DU JOUR

• 17% of U.S. adults say they are “better off financially” than they were a year ago; 13% of Republicans, 16% of independents and 25% of Democrats agree.

• 46% overall say they are “about the same financially” as they were a year ago; 48% of Republicans, 42% of independents and 53% of Democrats agree.

• 28% overall say they are “worse off financially” now than a year ago; 35% of Republicans, 35% of independents and 19% of Democrats agree.

• 9% overall are not sure about their financial status; 4% of Republicans, 7% of independents and 3% of Democrats agree.

SOURCE: An Economist/YouGov poll of 1,500 U.S. adults conducted Oct. 3-5.

