Xavier University of Louisiana this month will host an all-star “gayla” as part of its inaugural Pride Week in New Orleans.

Xavier, the nation’s only historically Black Roman Catholic university, will feature drag queens Big Freedia, Tank and Da Bangas in musical numbers in front of an audience of 275 in the ballroom, according to a press release from the school.

“It’s a celebration of the many contributions LGBTQ+ activists and allies on campus and in the greater New Orleans community,” Glenn Caston, Xavier’s inclusion and social justice officer, said in a statement.

The Pride Week events begin Friday and end Wednesday, Oct. 20.

Catholic teaching opposes gay marriage and endorses celibacy for people with same-sex attraction, but Xavier’s Pride Week continues a trend of administrators at church-run colleges hosting celebrations of gay culture.

Bill Donohue, president of the Catholic League for Religious and Civil Liberties, said in a Sept. 27 statement that outside funding for LGBTQ+ events creates pressure on Catholic colleges and universities to conform to secular values in sexual ethics.

“The federal government has been sued for allowing orthodox religious schools to receive federal funds, schools which maintain that marriage is the union of a man and a woman, not people of the same sex. Colleges have been sued for denying biological men to live in women’s dorms,” Mr. Donohue said.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.