As rising tensions with Russia along its border with U.S. allies, the Army this week announced it was sending military advisers to work alongside allied units in Europe.

Adviser teams from the 4th Security Force Assistance Brigade, based at Fort Carson, Colo., will deploy in the fall to “multiple locations” as a sign of the U.S. commitment to keeping the peace in Europe, Army officials said Monday.

The brigade “provides specialized and experienced, purpose-driven U.S. Army leaders who aim to increase interoperability in support of (U.S. Army Europe-Africa) security cooperation objectives,” Col. Robert Born, commander of the 4th SFAB, said in a statement.

Russia has staged provocative military exercises along its western borders and continues to clash with U.S. and European leaders over its role in Ukraine’s separatist revolt and the suppression of popular protests in Belarus.

The U.S. and Russia are also locked in a dispute over embassy operations, including a quarrel over the number of diplomats they can post to Moscow and Washington. According to Reuters, both countries have failed to make any diplomatic headway and there is a risk that relations could worsen.

“I cannot say that we have made great progress,” Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said, according to the Russian Interfax news agency.

In addition to the military advisory teams, the Army this week also announced a European rotation in the fall for the 1st Cavalry Division’s combat aviation brigade. The Fort Hood, Texas-based helicopter unit will be replacing a similar brigade in the 1st Infantry Division as part of Operation Atlantic Resolve — a multinational NATO enhancement mission created in the wake of Russia‘s 2014 seizure of Crimea from Ukraine.

“Training to fight and win with our European partners builds confidence across the globe in NATO’s combined lethality,” Col. Reggie Harper, combat aviation brigade commander, said in a statement.

