Former President Barack Obama is set to hit the campaign trail with Terry McAuliffe, hoping to boost the Democrat in the final stretch of the Virginia gubernatorial race.

Mr. Obama is scheduled to headline a McAuliffe event on Oct. 23 in Richmond.

It marks Mr. Obama’s first return to the campaign trail since the 2020 presidential race.

Mr. McAuliffe is locked in a tight race with Republican nominee Glenn Youngkin.

The Nov. 2 contest is being viewed as a possible bellwether for the 2022 midterm elections, in which Democrats will be seeking to defend control of the House and Senate.

Mr. McAuliffe served as governor from 2014 to 2018. Virginia bars governors from serving consecutive terms.

