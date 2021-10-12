Rep. Dan Crenshaw has written a children’s book that seeks to teach youth about the dangers of the cancel culture.

The Texas Republican explained this week that his motivations were to create a book that competes with left-wing books penned for children.

“You’ve got [to] reach all audiences,” Mr. Crenshaw told Fox News. “Parents are increasingly frustrated by their school’s curriculum. They can go find left-wing progressive and woke children’s books out there. It’s pretty hard to find exclusively conservative-themed children’s products.”

Mr. Crenshaw‘s book, titled “Fame, Blame, and the Raft of Shame,” will be the fourth book in a series of titles put out by Brave Books, a conservative publishing house that is “empowering this generation’s youth with conservative values,” according to its website.

The lawmaker’s story is set in an underwater city protected by a dome of seaweed that slowly begins to diminish as the characters are banished for offenses, similar in the vein of how the cancel culture has sought to exclude people with differing opinions.

Cancel culture has been a hot-button issue, particularly for conservatives, who have viewed such practice as a form of censorship.

Books that aim to educate young readers about the state of the culture and politics have multiplied in recent years.

Books by left-wing authors that exemplify this trend include “A is for Activist,” which tells why protests are held over issues like climate change, LGBTQ rights and civil rights.

Mr. Crenshaw‘s book is available now on the publisher’s website.

