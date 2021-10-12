The coroner in the Gabrielle Petito case said Tuesday the woman died of strangulation.

Teton County Coroner Brent Blue did not specify how she was strangled or further elaborate, citing state law.

“By state statute, no other information on the autopsy is released, just the cause of death,” he replied when asked whether the body bore other marks of violence.

In response to a question at a virtual news conference Tuesday, he estimated the time of death as being 3 to 4 weeks before Petito’s body was found on Sept. 19.

Mr. Blue also declined to say whether Petito had been killed at the outdoor spot where her body was found, versus moved there post-mortem.

He did say in response to a reporter’s question that Petito was not pregnant, ruling out one possible murder motive.

Petito’s death has gripped the country for more than a month since she disappeared while on a cross-country trek with fiance Brian Laundrie.

Mr. Laundrie also has been missing for almost a month, has been named a person of interest in Petito’s killing, and has been indicted on other federal charges.

