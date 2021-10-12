Rep. Maxine Waters said her Twitter account was hacked and erased — on her Twitter account.

The California Democrat made the claim, which prompted much snickering, on Tuesday using the very social-media network she said had been destroyed.

“I have been hacked and my Twitter account has been erased. I know who has done this. I will take care of this. M Waters,” she wrote.

I have been hacked and my Twitter account has been erased. I know who has done this. I will take care of this. M Waters. — Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) October 12, 2021

Nothing she had tweeted from her account in the previous day looked like the obvious work of scammers or jokesters.

Some other Twitter users couldn’t contain their laughter.

”The account is definitely not erased. But i’m here for the Maxine Waters twitter revenge tour,” joked Sam Stein of Politico.

