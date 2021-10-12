House Speaker Nancy Pelosi acknowledged Tuesday at her weekly press conference that disruptions in the supply chain must be addressed within the United States as well as around the world.

Customers visiting businesses across the country see empty store shelves because of massive supply chain disruptions and inflation that is projected to last into next year.

“The supply chain issue is not just what happens here. The supply chain is an issue globally,” said Mrs. Pelosi, who met with Group of 20 Parliamentary leaders in Rome last week. “And that was something that we talked about at the meeting because there’s obstructions in other countries of product even making it to the ships that come to our country.

“We’ve got to address that issue because it has a direct impact on everything, because we’re so dependent on global trade and our trade going out as well.”

President Biden is scheduled to hold a meeting Wednesday to discuss ways to ease the bottlenecks in the global supply chain.

More than 60 cargo container ships, filled with hundreds of thousands of goods and supplies, are waiting outside the massive ports in Los Angeles and Long Beach, the nation’s largest. The vessels are expected to be stuck at the port for months on end before they are able to return to Asia to pick up more goods.

In the meantime, American products are in Chinese warehouses waiting to be shipped overseas.

Awaiting those shipments are truckers, who work for companies that are struggling to find more drivers and deliver those goods to their intended destinations.

