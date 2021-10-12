The Marine who faces a court-martial for his criticism of the Afghanistan withdrawal will plead guilty to some of the charges, his lawyer said Tuesday.

Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller will seek a discharge that allows him to keep some of the military benefits he accrued in his 17 years of service, the Washington Post reported.

Tim Parlatore, one of the lieutenant colonel’s attorneys, told the Post in a phone interview that his client seeks to avoid prison time and a dishonorable discharge.

“Our hope is for him to get a letter of reprimand, and no more,” Mr. Parlatore said.

However, the lawyer said, he could not detail a specific pretrial agreement because some details are “still up in the air.”

The charges Lt. Col. Scheller faces at Thursday’s scheduled court-martial at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, include disrespect toward superior commissioned officers, willfully disobeying a superior commissioned officer, and dereliction in the performance of duties.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.