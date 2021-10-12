Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming is flexing her financial muscle as she prepares to defend her seat against former President Trump and his pick to replace her in the GOP primary next year.

Ms. Cheney, who lost her House leadership position over her fierce and public criticisms of the former president, pulled in over $1.7 million over the last three months, according to the Casper Star-Tribune and has over $3.7 million in the bank. It is the second-largest fundraising quarter of her career, following a personal record of $1.9 million during the second quarter of the year.

Ms. Cheney, daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, also is set to get a helping hand from former President George W. Bush, who is scheduled to headline an Oct. 18 fundraiser on her behalf in Dallas.

“Rep. Cheney continues to receive historic levels of support because she is upholding her oath to the Constitution, delivering for the people she represents in Wyoming, and offering a serious path forward for the Republican Party,” Cheney adviser Amy Edmonds told the Star Tribune.

Ms. Cheney is fighting for her political life after becoming the most prominent member of the House GOP to vote to impeach Mr. Trump for inciting the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Mr. Trump raised the stakes last month by endorsing veteran trial attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign, setting up arguably the most high-profile GOP primary battle of the 2022 midterm elections. Ms. Hageman’s financial filings are not yet available.

Ms. Cheney has been steadfast in her belief that Mr. Trump is bad for the Republican Party and for the nation.

She has paid a price for it this year when House Republicans removed her from her leadership post after she refused to dial down her criticism of Mr. Trump.

Ms. Cheney already has surpassed her fundraising totals from 2018 and 2020 when she raised $867,000 and over $3 million, respectively.

