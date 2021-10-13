President Biden’s point man on Iran policy said Wednesday that the administration has spent more than six months telling Iran that Washington is prepared to remove sanctions former President Trump imposed on Tehran when he pulled the U.S. out of the Obama-era nuclear deal, as long as the Iranians agree to return to the agreement that curbs their suspect nuclear programs.

While Iran’s government has so far spurned the offer that the administration first presented back in April via European intermediaries, State Department Special Representative for Iran Robert Malley said Wednesday that it still stands — even as he lamented that the Iranians continue to refuse to even meet with their American counterparts.

Mr. Malley, who spoke Wednesday during a video call hosted by the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, said the administration is “not going to beg,” but suggested there is a sense among U.S. officials that Iran, which recently installed a hard-line new president, is blowing a major chance at renewed diplomacy with Washington.

His comments presented a rare window into the administration’s internal thinking about what has thus far been a failure to come through on one of Mr. Biden key 2020 foreign policy campaign promises — to return to the 2015 nuclear deal that had once put international limits on Iran’s nuclear activities in exchange for a major easing of international economic sanctions on the Islamic republic.

“The major confidence-building measure was to tell the Iranians we are prepared to remove all of the sanctions that were imposed by the Trump administration that were inconsistent with the deal and therefore we can get back to the business that we should have been on, and that’s what where we are today and I think that’s the choice that Iran faces,” Mr. Malley said. “Are they prepared to go back to that? Or do they want to choose a different path?”

