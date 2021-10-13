A local father in Loudoun County, Virginia, whom police arrested at a school board meeting in June has accused its members of attempting to cover up an alleged sexual assault of his daughter by a transgender individual.

Scott Smith was found guilty of resisting arrest and disorderly conduct in August. A video shows him trying to give remarks at a rowdy June 22 Loudoun County School Board meeting, but law enforcement officers physically dragged him out before he could do so.

Mr. Smith, according to Loudoun Now, was ordered to spend 10 days in jail, a sentence that was suspended contingent on a year of good behavior. The video showing Mr. Smith‘s arrest went viral and was used by the National School Boards Association to suggest his actions could be a form of “domestic terrorism.”

However, according to a report at The Daily Wire, what was unknown at the time is that on May 28, a boy allegedly wearing a skirt walked into a girls’ bathroom at Stone Bridge High School, where he reportedly sexually assaulted Mr. Smith‘s ninth-grade daughter.

Although juvenile records were sealed, Mr. Smith‘s attorney stated that the boy faces two counts of forcible sodomy, one count of anal sodomy and one count of forcible fellatio related to an incident that day at that school.

Immediately before Mr. Smith‘s arrest at the school board meeting, Loudoun County Public Schools (LCPS) Superintendent Scott Ziegler claimed that “the predator transgender student or person simply does not exist.” He said that to his knowledge “we don’t have any record of assaults occurring in our restrooms,” according to the report.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to the news site that there was a May 28 report that listed an “Offense: Forcible Sodomy [and] Sexual Battery” at Stone Bridge High School.

The suspect was arrested two months after the sheriff’s office launched an investigation.

Mr. Smith, a 48-year old plumber, appeared on Fox News with Laura Ingraham Tuesday night and revealed the accused teenage boy has since been charged with sexual battery and abduction at another area high school.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that on Oct. 6, a 15-year-old suspect forced a girl into an empty classroom where he allegedly held her against her will and inappropriately touched her.

“We were under the impression from the prosecutor that this sexual predator was being held on in-house arrest with an ankle monitor and would not return to school until these court sessions were done,” Mr. Smith said. “You are innocent until you are proven guilty — I understand that. But we have to protect everyone at the same time.”

