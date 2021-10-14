Former President Bill Clinton has been hospitalized, his spokesman posted Thursday evening on Twitter.

Angel Ureña wrote that Mr. Clinton was “admitted to [the University of California, Irvine] Medical Center to receive treatment for a non-COVID-related infection.”

Mr. Clinton was hospitalized on Tuesday. Mr. Ureña did not elaborate on what was Mr. Clinton’s exact infection.

“He is on the mend, in good spirits, and is incredibly thankful to the doctors, nurses and staff providing him with excellent care,” Mr. Ureña said.

The former president is 75 and has had some heart and lung issues in the past, including quadruple-bypass surgery in 2004 and a collapsed lung in 2005.

He also had two stents put in his heart in 2010.

However, CNN medical correspondent Sanjay Gupta said Thursday evening, citing conversations with Mr. Clinton’s doctors, that they had ruled out heart issues.

“What they think is going on with the former president now is a blood infection, sometimes known as sepsis,” Dr. Gupta said.

Dr. Gupta said he was still hospitalized Thursday evening and will remain overnight. If he continues to respond well to antibiotics, he could be released Friday.

He added that the former president is in the intensive care unit, but for privacy reasons rather than actual danger.

