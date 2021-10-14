The coronavirus continues to create all sorts of woes around the U.S. as the public wrestles with mixed messages and confusion about what’s healthy and what’s not in this difficult time.

“The Biden administration will tell you that everyone loves the idea of a vaccine mandate. The public generally supports the idea, and it will make everyone healthier. The truth, however, which is playing out across the country, is that President Biden’s vaccine mandate is causing havoc and destruction within public workforces from the coasts of Maine to city streets in Seattle. Police departments, fire departments, and public school teachers are on the verge of mass layoffs and larger than usual numbers of employees quitting their jobs over mandatory Covid vaccinations,” writes Nate Ashworth, founder and editor-in-chief of ElectionCentral.com.

He calls the situation a “man-made problem with life and death consequences.” The White House, he said, has chosen “to run public health like a political campaign,” citing particularly problematic situations in Seattle, Chicago and Los Angeles.

Mr. Ashworth also cited the emotionally charged damage which has followed.

“This is the law of unintended (or maybe it’s intended) consequences in action for President Biden’s nationwide employer vaccine mandate. With no accommodation for natural immunity and difficulty obtaining a medical or religious exemption in most cases, many public workers feel betrayed by their city governments,” Mr. Ashworth said.

One unnamed health-care worker summarized the situation, according to Mr. Ashworth.

“In 2020 we were heroes, in 2021 we’re being called replaceable if we don’t comply,” the worker noted.

PULITZER PRIZE WINNING GOVERNOR?

“Some news: I’m leaving a job I love,” tweeted New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof on Thursday, who has been with the news organization 37 years and is now 62.

Indeed, Mr. Kristof has announced he is seriously considering a run for governor of Oregon, where he grew up on a cherry farm. The revelation brought immediate coverage from his own news organization, along with The Washington Post, CNN, Politico, Fox News, The Hill and many more.

On Thursday, the newly emerged Democratic hopeful filed a statement of organization for “Nick for Oregon” with the Oregon Secretary of State’s office, listing his occupation as a self-employed journalist, author and farmer.

Leaving The Times, however, has not been easy. “I may be an idiot to leave,” he said in a statement.

“But you all know how much I love Oregon, and how much I’ve been seared by the suffering of old friends there. So I’ve reluctantly concluded that I should try not only to expose problems but also see if I can fix them directly,” he advised.

$45,031

The price of gas is up. Yes, we all know that. The price of cars, however, has hit a record high, according to Kelley Blue Book.

“At $45,031, the average new-vehicle transaction price hit a record high in September 2021 for the sixth consecutive month,” the auto-industry news outlet said in a statement on Thursday.

That is a 12.1% jump from one year ago. And, oh yes, if you want a Porsche, that will run you an average of $102,397, a jump from $100,747 from a year ago, Kelley Blue Book says. At the other end of the spectrum, a Kia now averages $33,036 — up from $31,892.

And about that gas — the national average is now $3.14 a gallon, according to GasBuddy.com, a very nimble consumer site. The lowest price per gallon can be found in Oklahoma ($2.80) and the highest in California ($4.41).

And just imagine. During the month of April 2019, the average price of gas stood at a two-year low $1.74 — back in the good old days of the Trump administration.

FOXIFIED

Fox News Media is expanding Fox News Books, a creative foray into the publishing world launched almost a year ago that has yielded two national best-sellers penned by hosts Shannon Bream and Pete Hegseth. The network’s publishing imprint has now inked a new deal with HarperCollins to publish six new titles, intended to further the bond between Fox News and its loyal audience.

The focus will emphasize “personality driven titles along with creative concepts surrounding key themes important to the Fox News Media audience,” This is a savvy concept indeed.

“Over the past 25 years, we have developed a unique connection with our audience and look forward to delivering more of the content they desire from their favorite Fox News personalities,” Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott said.

Look for “All American Christmas,” authored by weekend co-host Rachel Campos-Duffy and her husband, Sean Duffy, also a contributor to the network.

They have a family of 11; the book will also feature cherished holiday memories from such Fox News regulars as Steve Doocy, Ainsley Earhardt, Brian Kilmeade, Dana Perino, Charles Payne and many more.

WEEKEND REAL ESTATE

For sale: Iconic “storybook” home built by architect Sam Stolz in 1926 on one acre in Sorrento, Florida. Two bedrooms, two baths, dining and living rooms, fireplace, French doors, pecky cypress doors, ceiling, floors and trim; archways, custom staircase, murals and intricate mosaics; 1,346 square feet. Chef’s kitchen, custom exterior stucco and stonework, curved roofs, towering stone chimney. Priced at $400,000 through BHHSfloridarealty.com; enter G5043927 in the search function.

POLL DU JOUR

• 52% of U.S. adults say the U.S. government is “trying to do too many things that should be left to individuals and businesses”; 80% of Republicans, 57% of independents and 18% of Democrats agree.

• 43% say it “should do more to solve our country’s problems”: 15% of Republicans, 38% of independents and 78% of Democrats agree.

• 43% overall say there is “too much” government regulation of business and industry”; 72% of Republicans, 43% of independents and 11% of Democrats agree.

• 30% overall say there is the “right amount” of regulation; 20% of Republicans, 27% of independents and 45% of Democrats agree.

• 25% overall say there is “too little regulation”; 6% of Republicans, 28% of independents and 42% of Democrats agree.

SOURCE: A Gallup poll of 1,005 U.S. adults conducted Sept. 1-17 and released Thursday.

