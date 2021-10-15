A U.S. Capitol Police officer was arrested on Friday and charged with helping to hide evidence of a rioter’s involvement with the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Michael A. Riley is facing obstruction of justice charges for allegedly tipping off a rioter by telling him or her to delete Facebook posts showing the person inside the Capitol during the attack.

According to the indictment, Mr. Riley sent dozens of messages to an unidentified person, discussing how the FBI was searching for rioters and suggesting the person remove any photos that could be incriminating.

Mr. Riley is a 25-year veteran of the Capitol Police force who responded to a report of a pipe bomb on Jan. 6.

He is set to appear on Friday in D.C. federal court before Magistrate Judge G. Michael Harvey.

The Justice Department has charged more than 600 people in connection with the Jan. 6 attack.

