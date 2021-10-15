President Trump’s former press secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Thursday criticized her immediate successor, current White House press secretary Jen Psaki, suggesting she violated a federal law that bans government employees from political campaigning.

Ms. McEnany said in a tweet that Ms. Psaki’s signaling of support for Democratic Virginia gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe may have violated the Hatch Act. The law prohibits government workers from using their position to support political candidates.

“Why does the media not hold @PressSec accountable for potential Hatch Act violations? She has twice advocated for political candidates from the podium,” she tweeted.

“There is no problem in engaging in First Amendment political activity, but it must be done separate and apart from the podium,” Ms. McEnany continued.

Speaking with reporters Thursday, Ms. Psaki said the Biden administration is going to “do everything we can” to elect Mr. McAuliffe and “we believe in the agenda he’s representing.”

Why does the media not hold @PressSec accountable for potential Hatch Act violations? She has twice advocated for political candidates from the podium.



There is no problem in engaging in First Amendment political activity, but it must be done separate and apart from the podium. https://t.co/ICLldHRCgs — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) October 15, 2021

It is not the first time Ms. Psaki may have fun afoul of the Hatch Act. In March, Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, a government watchdog group, sent a letter to the Biden administration complaining about her tweets opposing the effort to recall California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat.

Ms. McEnany also sparked concerns about potential Hatch Act violations during her tenure as press secretary. In late 2020, she served as both White House press secretary and an adviser for Mr. Trump’s presidential campaign.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.