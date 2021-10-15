Children looking for a Halloween mask to go trick-or-treating this year have a new option: the king of masks himself, Dr. Anthony Fauci.

However, the PDF printable paper masks seem unlikely to outperform Squid Game and Batman, this year’s two hottest costumes.

Salisbury, North Carolina, graphic designer Becky Kramer said she has sold 80 of the “Anthony Fauci NIH CDC Scientist Old Man with Glasses” masks so far on Etsy, where they go for $7.49 apiece in both child and adult sizes.

“It’s not a crazy amount but it’s a lot more than many of my other masks have sold over a much longer time,” Mrs. Kramer said. “A lot of kids and adults have been Dr. Fauci for Halloween this year and last, and I always think it’s an awesome choice.”

Primarily a designer of animal masks, she said her rhinoceros and lemur masks remain her most popular designs, selling about 150 apiece.

The Fauci masks have sold more than her Kamala Harris mask, which three people purchased before last year’s presidential election. Nobody has purchased a Harris mask since she was elected vice president, Mrs. Kramer said.

Dr. Fauci, who serves as the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and the chief medical advisor to President Biden, said in recent interviews that children may go trick-or-treating this year without wearing medical-grade masks to protect themselves against COVID-19.

