Seventeen American missionaries, including at least three children, were kidnapped Saturday in Haiti and being held by armed gang members in the chaotic Caribbean country, according to media reports.

The missionaries reportedly were kidnapped while traveling by car north of Port-au-Prince, the nation’s capital, after visiting orphanages in the area. U.S.-based Christian organizations confirmed the incident in an urgent audio message early Sunday.

“This is a special prayer alert,” says an audio message released by the Ohio-based Christian Aid Ministries, as reported by The Associated Press. “Pray that the gang members would come to repentance.”

It’s unclear if the kidnappers have made any demands or have communicated with the American government or other U.S.-based organizations.

State Department officials said they are aware of the reports but offered little detail.

“The welfare and safety of U.S. citizens abroad is one of the highest priorities of the Department of State,” a State Department spokesperson said.

Haiti has seen a dramatic rise in kidnappings this year. More than 320 kidnapping victims have been officially reported to the country’s National Police this year, greatly exceeding the total for all of last year.

Estimates by outside organizations, however, put the actual number much higher.

The past several months have been especially turbulent following the July assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise.

Just weeks later on Aug. 14, a massive earthquake struck Haiti and killed at least 2,200 people.

This article is based in part on wire-service reports.

