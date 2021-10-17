Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said Sunday that the supply chain issues wracking the U.S. economy are likely to “continue into next year.”

Mr. Buttigieg, who has been on paternity leave since early August, told CNN’s “State of the Union” the current situation is unlikely to be lessened anytime soon.

“A lot of the challenges that we’ve been experiencing this year will continue into next year, but there are both short-term and long-term steps that we can take to do something about,” he said.

The transportation secretary added that the increasingly empty store shelves customers are facing across the country are not only the result of supply chain disruptions, but also of increased demand.

“Look, part of what’s happening isn’t just the supply side, it’s the demand side,” Mr. Buttigieg said. “Demand is off the charts, retail sales are through the roof … Demand is up because income is up, because the president has successfully guided this economy out of the terrifying recession.”

Last week, images of more than 60 cargo container ships crammed with goods and supplies, waiting outside two California ports, received wide attention. The ships are expected to be stuck for months at the ports before they can be unloaded.

Mr. Buttieg told CNN the situation only strengthens the need for Congress to pass the $1.2 trillion infrastructure package.

“There is $17 billion in the president’s infrastructure plan for ports, alone, and we need to deal with the long-term issues that have made us vulnerable to these kinds of bottlenecks when there are demand fluctuations and disruptions,” he said.

At the moment the infrastructure bill is being held hostage by far-left House Democrats who demand its passage only after the Senate approves President Biden’s $3.5 trillion social spending bill.

