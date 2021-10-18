Sky Cline, who sells high-end Bibles via the internet, is staring down serious supply chain issues with less than six weeks to the “Black Friday” kickoff of Christmas shopping.

“We’ve tried to buy up … all the Bibles we can get” from European suppliers, Mr. Cline, owner of www.evangelicalbibles.com and Schuyler Publishers, said from his office in Richmond, Virginia.

The Bibles that Mr. Cline sells — bound in luxury hides and printed with wide margins for note-taking or in specialized formats — can cost $230 apiece or more. He was so concerned last week that his firm emailed to would-be buyers a photo of cargo ships awaiting port space and a warning to shop early.

“But at the end of the day, there’s going to be a shortage,” he said, noting that the $185 “personal size” edition of the English Standard Version in blue goatskin already has sold out.

Complaints about supply chain problems have mounted in recent months, with reports of full cargo ships waiting weeks at sea to offload goods at crammed coastal ports. Labor shortages driven in part by the coronavirus pandemic have been cited for delays in delivering goods as diverse as computer chips, car parts, toys and even the Good Book.

Bible retailers say a shortage will hit during the peak buying season. Virginia Geist, who owns Cedar Springs Christian Bookstores in Knoxville, Tennessee, said her firm’s stores sell “four times as many Bibles” in the Advent season than at other time of the year.

Mr. Cline said that Schuyler Publishers’ “supply chain is very long and our supply chain issue which is going to cause shortages for us is the simple fact that transit now between Europe and the United States used to be six weeks and now can be up to three months.”

Where he would expect inventory by late October or early November, “now we’re hoping it’s going to get here in spring of 2022,” Mr. Cline said.

Along with transportation issues, Schuyler Bibles can have between seven and 10 different countries involved in supplying or making components, Mr. Cline said.

The firm now imports from India goatskins used in binding since terrorism in Nigeria closed off that source, he said. But a COVID-19 outbreak in the Indian factory can shut down production for two weeks, he added, noting that similar delays can occur in the Chinese factory where the stitching is done.

He said “99% of our stuff is done on-site in the Netherlands,” but that nation also has had COVID-19 closures.

“Because there are so many countries involved in production, this interconnectivity of virtually every industry in the nation, if everything just starts to bottle up because one component in our Bibles gets slowed down, our whole Bible gets slowed down,” Mr. Cline said.

Melinda Bouma, vice president of Zondervan, one of the largest Bible publishers, said in a statement: “We are aware of the supply chain issues and are working diligently to overcome the challenges they create.”

Meanwhile, Jim Jewell, brand director at Tyndale House Publishers in Carol Stream, Illinois, said the supply chain has presented challenges for a while, but his firm’s warehouses were well stocked.

“We’ll have plenty of Bibles for folks to choose from, it just may not be quite as robust to selection as it could have been if things hadn’t slowed down,” he said. “We’ll see less product than we expected, but enough to meet most needs.”

Mr. Jewell noted that many Bibles from publishers such as Tyndale, Zondervan and Thomas Nelson are produced overseas in South Korea, India and China.

“China, in particular, produces the best, the highest quality mass Bibles at the lowest price,” he said.

Shipping and overseas production aren’t the only factors for concern, he said. The firm’s “One-Year Bible,” which divides the Scriptures into daily reading assignments, is printed mostly in paperback in Indiana, but also has to arrive in stores at a specific time.

“It’s not a high-priced one, but the ‘One-Year Bibles’ we have to have by December because people like to start their reading programs on January 1, and so we got a call from the printer and they said, ‘We’re having difficulty finding paper and we may not be able to get those to you until January,” he said.

Mr. Jewell told the printer the firm would “wait a whole year to do it if we’re going to wait until January,” at which point the supplier found a different grade of paper. He said the product would be available for holiday shoppers.

There is at least one bright spot in Bible production, one printing expert said: the former Soviet republic of Belarus. According to Michael Lindsay, president of World Wide Printing in Cedar Hill, Texas, shipments from Belarus to the U.S. generally arrive via East Coast ports that are less backed up.

But that doesn’t mean every shipment is a rapid one, or that prices aren’t rising, Mr. Lindsay said.

“We’ve had some delays, and some price increases, we’ve had price increases, you know, in shipping, maybe, I’d say the neighborhood of 20% over the last year and a half since COVID hits,” he said. “But we’ve heard several stories where the [shipping cost] from China to the United States has increased 400%. And it’s not just one place. I hear it from a lot of different publishers in North America and South America.”

Other publishers, such as Nashville-based Holman Bibles, are reporting a mixed bag of shipping issues and bright spots in the production mix.

“Truth be told, the publishing industry has been seeing this since the latter part of 2020, though certainly not at the same level things currently are at,” said Andy McLean, publisher at Holman Bibles.

Mr. McLean said the firm was anxious about some arrivals, but added that Holman has received “some of our key releases for the Christmas season, such as the new line extensions of the best selling CSB ‘She Reads Truth Bible,’ as well as the new CSB ‘Student Study Bible’ that should be arriving by the end of the month.”

