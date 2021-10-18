President Biden is fast approaching the hour of reckoning when his legislative agenda will be either salvaged or blown to smithereens.

That daunting reality is hanging over the ongoing negotiations on Capitol Hill, where the clock is ticking on Mr. Biden to forge consensus among warring members of his own party over his ambitious vision.

“I think there is a healthy skepticism about Washington ever delivering. But I think a lot of people feel like it would certainly help the midterm elections if he were to get a couple more things through,” said Jeff Link, an Iowa-based Democratic strategist.

Mr. Link said, “There is going to be building pressure to show some results.”

Now all eyes are on Mr. Biden.

The 78-year-old president has failed to check off a number of boxes on his to-do list - ranging from immigration to voting rights and taxes - and has been dealing with sagging approval ratings since the chaotic withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan.

Looking to turn things around, Mr. Biden is assuming an active role in the negotiations over his $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill and $3.5 trillion social-spending package.

Mr. Biden has been meeting with lawmakers and traveling across the country seeking to win the hearts and minds of voters.

Mr. Biden on Tuesday plans to host talks with moderate and progressive Democrats at The White House. He is scheduled to travel to Scranton, Pa., on Wednesday to build public support for his plan.

“The president is certainly feeling an urgency to move things forward, to get things done,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters Monday at the daily briefing. “I think you have seen that urgency echoed by members on the hill who agree that time is not an ending here and we are eager to move forward with a unified path to deliver for the American people.”

The lack of action in Washington is generating concerns on the other side of the Potomac River in Virginia, where Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glen Youngkin are locked in a tight gubernatorial race.

The contest is being billed as a bellwether for the 2022 midterm elections, when Democrats will be defending control of the House and Senate.

Mr. McAuliffe has aired frustration with his party’s inability to fulfill campaign promises since it took control of the White House and both chambers of Congress. Last week, he said it is time for Mr. Biden and lawmakers from both parties “to get their act together.”

Mr. Biden entered office nearly nine months ago vowing to unify the nation, show that the federal government can work, and bring back a level of professionalism to the White House that members of both parties believed was missing in the Trump administration.

Mr. Biden, so far on that front, has been given an incomplete.

Democrats, as a result, are growing more concerned they could enter next year’s elections with little to show voters as far as accomplishments.

Democrats have little wiggle room given their slim majority in the House and a 50-50 Senate that they only control because of Vice President Kamala Harris’ tie-breaking vote.

His hopes of pushing through a proposed legislative workaround on immigration were dashed after the Senate parliamentarian ruled that Democrats could not use a process known as budget reconciliation to carve out a pathway to citizenship for millions of illegal immigrants.

Mr. Biden is likely to face another setback this week when Democrats bring up their voting-rights legislation in the Senate, which also faces a GOP filibuster that Democrats lack the votes to break.

Asked about the setbacks, Ms. Psaki said Mr. Biden knows that as president “the buck stops with you,” but she also pinned blame on Congress, in particular Republicans.

“In order to have fundamental change that is going to make people’s lives better, that is going to fix broken systems, you need Congress to act,” Ms. Psaki said.

Ms. Psaki said in the meantime Mr. Biden has done what he can do through executive actions to advance his agenda on immigration, climate change and voting rights.

Mr. Biden’s signature accomplishment to date came in March when Democrats overcame GOP opposition to pass the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan. It included direct payments to most Americans, extended unemployment benefits, expanded the child tax credit, and set aside billions more for the small-business loan program known as the Paycheck Protection Program.

Mr. Biden has since been searching for their next big legislative win.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California has set an Oct. 31 deadline for the House to pass Mr. Biden’s infrastructure deal.

The bill passed the Senate this summer with help of 19 Republicans.

Far-left Democrats in the House are demanding that Congress pass the $3.5 trillion social safety net and climate-change package through reconciliation before they vote on that transportation bill.

Democrats, meanwhile, have yet to land on a topline spending number that satisfies both far-left lawmakers in the House who want $3.5 trillion, and moderates in the Senate - namely Joseph Manchin III of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona - who want the price tag trimmed.

It is not unusual for a new president to enter office controlling all the three levers of government in Washington, nor is it unusual for that dynamic to be fleeting.

The GOP had control of the House and Senate when Mr. Trump came into power, just as Democrats did when former President Obama took the oath of office in 2009 and former President Bill Clinton took the reins in 1993.

The Pew Research Center noted this year that 16 of the 21 presidents dating back to Theodore Roosevelt entered office with their party in total control of Washington.

“Although a single party in charge in Washington is common at the beginning of a new president’s term, there has only been one presidency since 1969 where control has lasted beyond the following midterm election,” according to Pew. “That was during Democratic President Jimmy Carter’s one term in office, when Democrats retained leadership of the House and Senate in both the 95th and the 96th Congress.”

The Pew Research analysis also found that single-party control of Congress typically hasn’t yielded an increase in “substantive” legislative activity.

• Jeff Mordock contributed to this report

