President Biden is being accused of hypocrisy for failing to wear a mask Saturday at a swanky Georgetown restaurant in an apparent violation of the District’s rules on facial coverings.

Mr. Biden and first lady Jill Biden were caught on video walking maskless through the Fiola Mare alongside masked Secret Service agents, even though the District’s reinstated mandate requires facial coverings at indoor public settings for everyone over the age of 2.

Among those posting the video was the Republican National Committee, which tweeted, “WATCH: Joe Biden walks through an expensive Washington, D.C. restaurant without a mask, violating D.C.’s mask mandate.”

Not surprisingly, the scene drew plenty of outrage on the right, including comments such as “rules for thee, not for me” and “Hypocrites gonna hypocrite.”

“Glad Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Ph.D. enjoyed their mask free dinner,” tweeted Rep. Lauren Boebert, Colorado Republican. “Now, get rid of the mandate for the rest of us.”

The House Republicans chimed in with, “Joe Biden‘s mask policy: Masks for thee, not for me.”

The House Judiciary Committee Republicans tweeted: “Joe Biden: You have to wear a mask. But I don’t.”

Also caught maskless over the weekend was Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who retweeted a photo of herself Sunday at the Chicago Sky’s WNBA Finals game without a mask, even though everyone else in the arena was shown wearing masks.

Some of those online said that she only removed her mask briefly for the photo, while others accused her of disobeying her own mandate.

Mr. Biden, who was carrying a mask, has been fully vaccinated against the novel coronavirus, but D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser’s July 31 order requires mask-wearing indoors at public places such as restaurants, bars and retailers regardless of vaccination status.

The Washington Times has reached out to the White House for comment.

Mask-advocating Democrats have been excoriated repeatedly during the pandemic after being caught maskless themselves in violation of rules requiring facial coverings in public indoor areas such as restaurants, salons and airports.

The offenders include California Gov. Gavin Newsom, whose maskless November appearance at a posh Napa Valley restaurant helped fuel a recall campaign against him. He defeated the recall bid last month.

