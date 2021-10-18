Former President Donald Trump sued federal officials on Monday in a bid to block release of records related to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

The lawsuit targets the House special committee investigating the attack and the National Archives, accusing them of engaging in an “illegal fishing expedition.”

The suit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia and claims Mr. Trump is acting in his capacity as the 45th president, claiming executive privilege over the documents sought by the Democratic-dominated panel.

BREAKING: Former President Trump SUES the House Committee investigating the January 6 Capitol attack and National Archives in an attempt to block the transfer to archived presidential documents.



Trump calls the probe an “illegal fishing expedition.” pic.twitter.com/5SQttazRA9 — Rob Legare (@RobLegare) October 18, 2021

Though the administration of President Biden has said it will not assert executive privilege against his own party’s investigators, the law does grants some power to former presidents over documents from their time in office.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.