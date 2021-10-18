President Biden will participate in a CNN town-hall meeting Thursday night in Baltimore to make the case for his massive economic spending agenda, the White House announced Monday.

Mr. Biden will take questions from voters during the 90-minute show, beginning at 8 p.m. and hosted by CNN’s Anderson Cooper. The audience will consist of invited guests, CNN said.

The town hall comes as Mr. Biden continues to salvage his struggling agenda. He spent Monday talking with Democratic lawmakers and on Tuesday will have separate meetings with progressive and moderate Democrats to get his proposals across the finish line.

Mr. Biden will also travel to Scranton, Pa., on Wednesday to pitch his $4.7 trillion economic agenda, which has stalled in Congress.

He also told reporters Monday that he would be speaking with Sen. Joe Manchin, West Virginia Democrat, who has objected to the price tag of the economic proposals.

