The Biden administration Monday asked the Supreme Court to block Texas’ law banning abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected.

The Justice Department wants the high court to reverse the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals’ ruling last week granting Texas’ request to halt an injunction put into place by a district court judge this month.

“Women with sufficient means are being forced to travel to other states to obtain pre-viability abortion care — causing chaos and backlogs at clinics in other states, and delaying abortions by weeks,” the department said in its 41-page filing.

The Supreme Court previously declined to block the law’s enactment last month, leaving the legislation in place while litigation against it continues in lower courts. In the 5-4 decision, the high court cited procedural issues and noted that it was not ruling on whether the law is constitutional.

The Texas law, known as Senate Bill 8, bans abortion after a fetal heartbeat is heard, which is typically at about six to eight weeks. But the Justice Department argues Supreme Court precedent dating back decades allows women to have an abortion until a fetus is viable, which is usually at about 24 to 28 weeks.

State officials don’t enforce the abortion ban, but private citizens can sue if they have knowledge a provider illegally performed an abortion after a heartbeat was detected.

