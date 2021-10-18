Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak went to the hospital for minor injuries after a two-car crash Sunday in Las Vegas.

Mr. Sisolak, a Democrat, was one of the two drivers and was released from the University Medical Center after treatment, the governor’s office told Fox KVVU-TV.

The other driver had similar injuries. The governor’s office did not release more details about the nature of the crash.

Mr. Sisolak, 67, was elected in 2018, making him the first Democratic governor of Nevada in two decades.

He faces reelection next year. One of the Republican candidates is former Sen. Dean Heller.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.