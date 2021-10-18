The Supreme Court announced Monday it would weigh in on a dispute between an Indian tribe and the state of Texas over state restrictions on gambling.

The Ysleta del Sur Pueblo, an American Indian tribe in Texas, petitioned the justices, arguing that federal law prohibits Texas from restricting the tribe’s gaming activity, specifically bingo.

In Texas, bingo games are legal only if they’re conducted by certain entities for charitable purposes.

A lower court had sided with Texas, prompting the tribe to bring the legal challenge to the high court.

There’s no date yet scheduled for oral arguments in the case.

It takes at least four justices to vote to review a case, though the court does not disclose who has voted in favor of hearing a dispute.

