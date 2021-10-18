Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is expected to sign a bill that would ban transgender students from participating in school sports that correspond with their gender identity.

The law, known as House Bill 25, would require students to participate on sports teams that correspond with the gender on their birth certificate at the time of birth. Modified birth certificates would not be honored.

The bill was approved by state lawmakers over the weekend, and it makes Texas poised to become the latest red state to pass legislation aimed at curtailing transgender athletes from competing in women’s sports.

LGBTQ groups would likely challenge the law in court.

The Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Foundation has challenged a Florida ban on transgender athletes earlier this year and vowed to also sue at least three other states.

HRC did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the Texas legislation.

LGBTQ activists have called the Texas bill “cruel,” saying it would put a target on transgender students in the state.

“The ‘debate’ over this anti-transgender bill is already exacerbating intolerance, fueling discrimination, and solidifying Texas’ reputation as the leading state for violence against trans people,” said Ricardo Martinez, chief executive Officer of Equality Texas. “Lawmakers who supported this bill will have to live with its legacy and future impact on our communities.”