Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has tested positive for COVID-19.

Mr. Mayorkas tested positive Tuesday morning while preparing for a trip to Colombia, CNN reported. He was fully vaccinated and was experiencing “only mild congestion,” according to his spokeswoman.

She said Mr. Mayorkas will isolate and work from home.

He was slated to go on the trip, then later this week to testify to Congress for an oversight hearing.

