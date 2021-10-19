FBI agents on Tuesday raided the Washington, D.C., home of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska, according to media reports.

It was not immediately clear why the agents were at Mr. Deripaska‘s home, but an FBI spokesperson told NBC News that they were conducting “law enforcement activity at the home.”

An industrial tycoon, Mr. Deripaska is a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, and he became known in the U.S. for his ties to former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort.

Manafort was convicted in 2018 on tax and bank fraud charges stemming from special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

In 2016, the Treasury Department sanctioned Mr. Deripaska and nearly two dozen other Russian oligarchs and officials. He sued in an attempt to have the sanctions rescinded, but his case was dismissed by a federal judge in June.

The Washington Times has requested comment from the FBI.

