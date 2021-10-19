It hasn’t taken long for Attorney General Merrick B. Garland to squander a reputation as a straight shooter.

Mr. Garland, who took office vowing to depoliticize the Justice Department, has drawn fire this month for directing federal law enforcement to keep tabs on parents who are too outspoken in their opinions about their local schools.

That followed high-profile lawsuits against Texas’ new law restricting abortion and Georgia’s new election changes, which the feds argued were less about cleaning up messy voting and more about keeping minorities from casting ballots.

Behind the scenes, meanwhile, Mr. Garland has overseen a decapitation of the leadership at the immigration courts, ousting the director and chasing other senior executives, installing a new director dogged by ethics questions, and issuing new rulings making it easier for illegal immigrants to lodge iffy asylum claims. One department official confided that Mr. Garland was “basically weaponizing” the agency.

“It’s crazy politicized,” said the official, speaking on the condition of anonymity.

Mr. Garland will face a grilling over those earlier decisions on Thursday, when he appears before Congress for the first time since June.

In previous hearings, he was chided for his early moves that seemed to support former President Donald Trump, wading into cases over presidential powers and secrecy. Then Mr. Garland’s department sued Georgia and Texas, and the attorney general issued his school unrest memo.

Mr. Garland had long enjoyed a reputation as a legal moderate, thanks to his time as a judge on the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia. In 2010, he was famously dubbed a “consensus” pick for the Supreme Court by then-Sen. Orrin G. Hatch, Utah Republican.

His bipartisan credentials were strong enough that President Obama nominated Mr. Garland to fill the Supreme Court seat left vacant by the death of Justice Antonin Scalia in 2016 — a pick that never gained traction as congressional Republicans insisted the seat be filled by the winner of that year’s presidential election.

Mr. Garland remained on the D.C. appeals court until Mr. Biden picked him to helm the Justice Department, vowing he would restore “the honor, the integrity, the independence” of a department that for more than a decade, under administrations of both parties, had made politically charged moves.

He was confirmed by the Senate in March on a 70-30 vote, putting him in the middle of the pack of Mr. Biden’s Cabinet nominees in terms of support.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who led the blockade on the Supreme Court nomination, backed the Justice Department nod, saying Mr. Garland had a “long reputation as a straight-shooter and legal expert. His left-of-center perspective has been within the legal mainstream.”

After Mr. Garland’s school board memo, Mr. McConnell fired off a letter blasting the attorney general’s “ominous rhetoric” and demanded to know what the attorney general considered crossing the line from concerned parents to violent extremists.

He said Mr. Garland will have to answer for the memo at this week’s hearing.

The directive asked U.S. attorneys and the FBI to meet with local law enforcement to battle what he called “a disturbing spike in harassment, intimidation and threats of violence against school administrators, board members, teachers and staff.” Mr. Garland cast the meetings as strategy sessions.

The Justice Department, in a news release, said the attorney general also will direct federal agents and lawyers to figure out ways to investigate and prosecute protesters, and will help states make cases when no federal law has been broken. And Mr. Garland will offer training so school officials can figure out when they’ve been threatened.

The Oct. 4 announcements came just days after the National School Boards Association wrote a letter to Mr. Biden urging that disruptive parents be classified as “equivalent to a form of domestic terrorism and hate crimes.” Conservatives saw Mr. Garland’s announcement as carrying out the association’s demands.

“He is unleashing the full force of the federal government against parents, potentially treating them as ‘domestic terrorists,’ while providing no evidence of any credible, significant threats,” said Christopher Rufo, one of the nation’s leading opponents of critical race theory. “It’s a blatant tactic to suppress conservatives and criminalize legal dissent. It’s unprecedented and, unless he reverses this decision, will remain a stain on his legacy forever.”

Mr. Garland’s office didn’t respond to a request for comment for this article.

News fact-checkers have faulted the attorney general’s critics for their vehement denunciations of the school board memo, saying they are misinterpreting what the department has actually promised to do.

While conservatives have been loud in their denunciations, liberal advocates have been less vocal about their support, though Mr. Garland did win a rave review from MSNBC legal analyst Joyce Alene in June when she reported the attorney general would be personally scooping ice cream for department employees.

“Did not see this from Bill Barr,” she tweeted, referring to Mr. Trump’s attorney general.

Mr. Garland has won praise from the far left for a series of moves including more scrutiny of policing practices, a new focus on hate crimes, and doubling the department’s enforcement staff on voting rights.

Less attention has gone to the changes at the Executive Office of Immigration Review, the agency that runs the immigration courts, but insiders say they are striking examples of politicization.

Under Mr. Garland, the head of EOIR was reassigned, a move one official called an unprecedented “political switch-up.”

“You basically let the director die or retire,” that official said.

David Neal, whom Mr. Garland named to replace the ousted EOIR director, faced an ethics investigation in 2014 when he was chairman of the Board of Immigration Appeals. The Justice Department’s inspector general said Mr. Neal managed to wrangle summer jobs for both his daughter and son, and while there was insufficient evidence to show he violated the law, he “exercised poor judgment.”

At least three other career senior executives at EOIR have been ushered out, as have some immigration judges hired during the Trump administration, according to department sources. New hires, meanwhile, are being hired from the ranks of immigration advocacy groups, who are expected to be more in line with the administration’s lenient approach toward illegal immigration.

“President Biden and Attorney General Garland both promised to take politics out of the Department of Justice and to respect career employees. Their actions regarding EOIR have shown the exact opposite,” a second department source said.

Some analysts cited Mr. Garland’s top lieutenants at the department in seeking to explain his embrace of politically charged moves.

Those include Associated Attorney General Vanita Gupta, the third-ranking official at the department, and Kristen Clarke, the assistant attorney general for civil rights, who had backed efforts to defund police departments.

“If you look, these aren’t middle-of-the-road liberals that are running various divisions but hard left ideologues,” said Zack Smith, a legal fellow at the conservative Heritage Foundation who tracks Justice Department actions. “And Merrick Garland has issued memos, held press conferences, that show he’s giving not just tacit but explicit support to these moves, which is sadly ironic in light of his pledge to ‘depoliticize’ Justice.”

For conservatives, the most visible manifestation came in June when the Justice Department sued Georgia over the state’s new rules for voting.

Appearing alongside Ms. Gupta and Ms. Clarke, Mr. Garland said he saw racial motives in the law, arguing that minority voters are being punished if Georgia bans unsolicited absentee ballot applications, narrows the window for requesting absentee ballots, bars distribution of food or water to those waiting in polling lines, and tightens rules on voter identification.

Critics of Mr. Garland pointed out that some of those new rules are already the law in other places, including deep-blue New York.

“Do you think Merrick Garland is going to file a lawsuit against the state of New York for that?” Mr. Smith said. “I doubt it.”

Now, Mr. Garland and the DOJ have swung into action to undo Texas’ law that bans abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected, known as SB 8. The law takes the novel approach of leaving state actors out but permitting private individuals or groups to bring lawsuits against abortion providers in certain circumstances.

The Supreme Court and the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals have allowed the law to take effect as court battles play out.

The Justice Department on Monday asked the high court to block the law.

