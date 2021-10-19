Nearly 20 state school board associations broke ties with or distanced themselves from the National School Boards Association after it asked President Biden to target parent protests at school boards with federal “domestic terrorism” investigations.

Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the FBI would go after parent protestors within days of NSBA asking Mr. Biden to act, but the get-tough posturing also triggered at least 18 state school board associations to either sever or reexamine the relationship with NSBA.

“We did not ask for the letter or vet it. We certainly do not approve of many aspects,” the Ohio School School Boards Association said in a statement. “OSBA believes strongly in parental engagement, the value of our partnerships with local law enforcement and rejects the labeling of parents as domestic terrorists.”

The Ohio association continued: “A letter was recently sent to all of Ohio’s school boards, superintendents and treasurers to clarify our perspective. We have also made our dissatisfaction known to the NSBA governing board and staff.”

The Ohio association’s board of trustees will be discussing their membership and relationship with NSBA at their next meeting in November.

The Washington Times reached out to the NSBA for comment and did not hear back.

The national association, which represented 47 state school board organizations at the time, sent the letter to Mr. Biden on Sept. 2, sent the letter to Mr. Biden on Sept. 29, requesting federal intervention in local school board issues because “America’s public schools and its education leaders are under an immediate threat.”

Days later, Mr. Garland announced in a memo that the FBI would spearhead a federal law enforcement response into a “disturbing spike in harassment, intimidation, and threats of violence against school administrators, board members, teachers, and staff.”

At the time, school board meetings across the country were a flashpoint for parents upset over pandemic shutdowns, mask mandates, critical race theory curriculum and transgender policy.

But the various state organization said they were not informed beforehand of the NSBA letter to Mr. Biden and did not want federal authorities involved with school board disruptions when local law enforcement could handle it.

Some state organizations are also reviewing their membership with the national association in light of past troubles.

State school board associations that bucked the national group included Alabama, Arkansas, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Ohio, Texas and Wyoming.

The NSBA, which is located just minutes away from Capitol Hill in Arlington, Virginia, also ran afoul of the association in Virginia. The state has become the epicenter of parents facing off against local school boards and education issues have become a dominant feature in the neck-and-neck gubernatorial race between Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin.

The latest defection came last week when the Pennsylvania School Boards Association announced it was quitting the NSBA.

“No school board member or administrator should ever be the subject of threats or violence – it is shocking that someone would ever use violence to solve a difference of opinion over educational policies However, attempting to solve the problems with a call for federal intervention is not the place to begin, nor a model for promoting greater civility and respect for the democratic process,” the PSBA said in its statement.

The association added, “It has been a struggle for the board and leadership of the Pennsylvania School Boards Association to identify a reason to continue to be a part of a federation that is not focused on bipartisanship, civility and seeking solutions to the internal problems that have plagued the national organization for so long.”

Other problems the organization had with the NSBA included financial and pension issues and “disagreement on a governance model and definition of membership, the problems at NSBA have only become more and more entrenched despite recurring promises for action,” according to the Pennsylvania association.

The Alabama Association of School Boards (AASB) said the NSBA’s letter to the president was “inconsistent” with the associations’ position supporting local control.

“The decision by NSBA to write this letter is not the first disagreement AASB has had with its national association. In fact, AASB is among at least a dozen states which are trying to impact essential changes in NSBA governance and policy,” the group said. “While AASB believes in working within the system for positive change and has been doing so for years, NSBA has been very slow to respond, so the AASB board is reevaluating the benefits of membership in NSBA.”

