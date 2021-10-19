Just nine months into office, President Biden has inspired a chart-topping hit, although don’t expect him to add it to his playlist.

The anti-Biden anthem “Lets Go Brandon” by New Jersey rapper Loza Alexander was locked Tuesday at No. 1 on the Apple iTunes list of Top Rap and Hip-Hop Songs a week after its release Oct. 12.

In addition, “Lets Go Brandon” was the No. 2 U.S. song overall Tuesday on the iTunes chart, trailing only Adele’s “Easy On Me,” while the music video had been viewed nearly 1.7 million times on Mr. Alexander’s YouTube channel.

Not bad for a tune that started as a viral meme. The phrase became a rallying cry on the right after NBC NASCAR reporter Kelli Stavast said on the air Oct. 2 that a crowd yelling “f—- Joe Biden” was actually chanting “Let’s go, Brandon,” referring to winning driver Brandon Brown.

In a Monday video post, Mr. Alexander said he and his family celebrated after the video reached 1 million views Sunday, adding that he was “speechless” by the song’s success.

“My first 1 million view video. ‘Lets Go Brandon.’ It just happened,” he said. “Thank you, guys, so much for supporting it. Thank you, guys, for the love. This is the biggest record in the country right now.”

He also thanked Fox News, which featured the song on-air last week, and conservative YouTube host Steven Crowder and Donald Trump Jr. for promoting the tune on social media.

The music video shows Mr. Alexander wearing a red “Make Music Great Again” ballcap juxtaposed over the NASCAR footage from the interview at Alabama’s Talladega Superspeedway.

The lyrics include swipes at Mr. Biden and pandemic mandates, as well as the line, “These times people wakin’ up to everything / Go, Brandon, but we all know what the saying means.”

Parental warning: While the song is catchy, there are R-rated moments, including the crowd on a loop chanting “f—- Joe Biden” and Mr. Alexander on the video giving the middle finger.

Apparently the phrase was too big for just one record: At No. 3 on the rap and hip-hop chart Tuesday was a song called “Let’s Go Brandon” (with an apostrophe) by Bryson Gray featuring Tyson James and Chandler Crump.

A supporter of former President Donald Trump, Mr. Alexander has previously released politically themed songs called “Dear Trump,” “F*** Nancy Pelosi” and “Dear Soldiers,” a tribute to the 13 service members who died in Afghanistan after the botched August withdrawal.

He said his latest hit is featured on the album “Trigger Music.”

“We trigger people on the left, we trigger the RINOs [Republicans in Name Only] on the right,” Mr. Alexander said. “We trigger everybody. That’s just what it is. We’re having fun. It’s a good record.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.