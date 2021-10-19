A steady stream of high-profile UFO sightings by U.S. military personnel over the past 75 years warrants more scrutiny and should immediately spur serious congressional hearings, a group of retired Air Force officers said Tuesday as they recounted their personal experiences with unidentified craft.

Speaking at the National Press Club in Washington, the four officers said the sheer number of military encounters with UFOs, or unidentified aerial phenomena (UAPs), should make the issue a top priority for the Pentagon, other federal agencies and scientific researchers around the world.

“In the coming days and months, I think we’ll have to deal with this reality because there is abundant and sober evidence, past and present, for the reality of UAP,” said retired Air Force Capt. Robert Salas, who helped organize the event and has become a leading figure in the push to make public more information about UFOs.

Mr. Salas has gained notoriety for his 1967 account of strange lights over Malmstrom Air Force Base in Montana, which he says temporarily disabled nuclear missiles at the site.

Other speakers at Tuesday’s press conference also detailed incidents in which they claim UFOs made nuclear missiles inoperable, proving that the craft have the capability to affect American defenses and have technology that cannot be explained.

While Mr. Salas and his colleagues went public years ago with their accounts, they’ve received renewed attention in recent months after the release of a landmark UAP study by the Defense Department and Office of the Director of National Intelligence.

That report, released in June, determined that most UFO sightings by U.S. service members remain unexplained but could involve “breakthrough technologies” that represent a deep threat to national security.

The study sparked unprecedented hope among UFO enthusiasts and researchers that a decades-long veil of secrecy was being lifted — though the issue has since largely faded, and there has been little concrete action from lawmakers and few signs that high-level hearings are on the horizon.

Advocates for more transparency around UAPs argue there’s simply no reason to wait any longer.

“The Air Force has not been honest with Congress or the American public,” said retired Air Force Capt. David Schindele, who served as a nuclear-missile crew commander during his time in the military. “Congress and the intelligence community have a responsibility here, and others must be released from the burden of holding back the truth.”

Mr. Schindele also claims to have seen UFOs take 10 nuclear-tipped missiles offline at North Dakota’s Minot Air Force Base in 1966. He said the incident was largely swept under the rug by Pentagon leaders.

His story and similar accounts were mostly dismissed for decades. But more recently, a string of videos showing close encounters between Navy personnel and UAP led to a more serious investigation by the Pentagon and ultimately produced last summer’s historic report.

The study did not offer a firm conclusion on whether the unidentified craft could be of extraterrestrial origin and it grouped some of the UFO sightings into a category dubbed “other.”

The government says it may require “additional scientific knowledge” to explain some of the objects in that category.

The study’s major takeaway, however, is that there are many more questions than answers.

“The limited amount of high-quality reporting on unidentified aerial phenomena hampers our ability to draw firm conclusions about the nature or intent of UAP,” the study reads.

“UAP clearly pose a safety of flight issue and may pose a challenge to U.S. national security,” it continued.

On the heels of the study, the Pentagon announced plans to streamline the collection and organization of data related to UFOs in the hopes of offering a clearer picture in the future. Defense officials have revealed little about how the new data-collection and tracking systems actually work.

Decades ago, some retired officers say incidents involving UAP were kept far, far away from public view.

“I was part of a U.S. Air Force cover-up for 17 years,” said retired Air Force Lt. Robert Jacobs, speaking remotely at Tuesday’s press conference. “When it happened to me, my world changed … But I was under orders to shut up, so I shut up.”

Mr. Jacobs says that while he was monitoring missile tests at California’s Vandenberg Air Force Base he saw footage of an object flying up to the missile and beaming down strange lights. The missile then “tumbled out of space,” he said.

“For 17 years, I shut up,” Mr. Jacobs said. “What we’re here today to tell you is that this is real … This is a real event. It is the most important event in the history of mankind. We are not alone.”

None of the speakers at Tuesday’s event claimed to have detailed answers about UFOs, their intentions, or their origins. Instead, they argued that their accounts — along with the more recent encounters that spurred last summer’s UAP report — should lead to more research.

“We are all witnesses,” Mr. Salas said. “We’re not trying to prove anything … It’s simply relaying the information that we have, the truth as we know it, and those facts as we know them.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.