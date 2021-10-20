NEWSMAKER INTERVIEW:

China is threatening to overtake the U.S. military as the most dominant force in space, says the second in command of the now 3-year-old U.S. Space Force, who warns that Washington must dramatically accelerate its rollout of critical new technologies if it wants to retain superiority over the futuristic war-fighting domain.

The good news, according to Vice Chief of Space Operations Gen. David Thompson, is that the Pentagon’s newest branch is showing early promise in speeding up the deployment of key assets to counter China‘s own rapidly advancing capacities — including Beijing‘s growing capability to attack U.S. satellites.

Gen. Thompson offered the assessment in a wide-ranging exclusive interview this week with The Washington Times, during which downplayed political division on Capitol Hill over the Space Force, which was created in 2019 by former President Trump.

The newly-minted service is generally backed by Republicans, but continues to face sharp criticism from Democrats. With some on the left accusing the former administration of using the new force to promote the “militarization” of space, Gen. Thompson brushed aside the heated politics surrounding the Space Force — the first new branch added to the U.S. armed services since the formation of the Air Force more than 70 years ago.

“In the current environment we’re in, the current politically charged environment we’re in,” the general told The Times, “I don’t think there’s any topic that you’re not going to find differing opinions, strongly held beliefs, and polarization.”

Some Democrats are still calling for the abolishment of the Space Force.

But Gen. Thompson said he and others now heading the service are laser-focused not on politics, but the mission at hand — and he emphasized that the coming decade will be critical, as China and other potential adversaries continue to field increasingly effective space capabilities.

“Since about 2007, potential adversaries, specifically the Chinese and Russians, have noticed how effectively we use space in military operations and they have begun to develop and build weapons systems that take those capabilities away from us,” said Gen. Thompson.

The coming years, he said, will determine whether the U.S. holds on to the dominance it had built up prior to the surge in capability by the Chinese during the decade that led up to the refocusing of Pentagon attention on space through the establishment of the Space Force.

“History is going to judge what we’re doing right now,” Gen. Thompson said, adding that while “that’s always the case,” it is particularly true in the current “moment in time, given the magnitude of what we have been tasked to do by our nation and its leaders.”

“We’re talking about the decade of the twenties here, that is the period of concern,” he said, asserting that the time for the U.S. to make major strides in space is between now and 2030.

‘They watch what we do’

The Chinese People’s Liberation Army is building and deploying an array of space warfare tools, including anti-satellite missiles and cyber weapons, designed to achieve domination on earth by controlling space, according to a recent U.S. Air Force report.

The report by the China Aerospace Studies Institute — a part of Air University, the professional military education university system of the U.S. Air Force — also blamed China for spreading a huge amount of space debris, mainly from a 2007 anti-satellite (ASAT) missile test. The ASAT test destroyed a weather satellite and left more than 3,400 pieces of floating space junk that will threaten satellites and manned spacecraft for years, the report said.

“China’s military has designated outer space as a warfighting domain — described as a ‘new commanding height of war’ — that China must fight for and seize if it is to win future wars,” it stated. “People’s Liberation Army (PLA) officers and analysts assert that space is the ultimate high ground, and that whoever controls space controls the Earth.”

Others in the U.S. national security community have circulated similar warnings, asserting that China has made rapid advancements in space that are quickly coming to rival U.S. capabilities. Beijing’s program has grown in scope and sophistication in recent years.

The most recent Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) report on Chinese military power warned that “the PLA’s Strategic Support Force (SSF), established in December 2015, has an important role in the management of China’s aero-space warfare capabilities.”

“Consolidating the PLA’s space, cyber, and electronic warfare capabilities into the SSF enables cross-domain synergy in ‘strategic frontiers,’” the 2019 report said. “The SSF may also be responsible for research, development, testing, and fielding of certain ‘new concept’ weapons, such as directed energy and kinetic energy weapons.”

Gen. Thompson told The Times that China’s space operations increasingly mimic those of the United States. “They watch what we do in space, and they’re replicating it,” he said.

The number of satellites controlled by the PLA is growing from what had initially been a tight concentration of them hovering generally over the Western Pacific.

“So much of what’s going on out there in the Western Pacific, that constellation is expanding, so that they can do [operations], eventually, globally,” said Gen. Thompson, who stressed that China has already developed “tremendous and exquisite capability to look from space to see, hear, track and defend.”

Most importantly, the general said, China’s acquisition timeline for developing and fielding new space capabilities is shortening. In essence, Beijing is approaching the ability to field new space systems in about half the time that it takes the U.S. to acquire and deploy new systems of its own.

“Not only do they have the ability to adopt new technology and updated capabilities much more quickly, if they’re almost as good as we are today — and they are almost as good as we are — they can cycle these things in very quickly [and] they become better than we are,” he said.

Advancing new technologies

The key challenge facing the Space Force, Gen. Thompson said, is the need to dramatically decrease the amount of time that it takes for the U.S. to move new capabilities into operation.

From the outset, the Space Force has emphasized the rapid fielding of new technologies. In 2019, the Pentagon created the “Space Rapid Capabilities Office” to build never-before fielded capabilities on highly condensed timelines.

The goal, said Gen. Thompson, has been to generate two-to-three-year turnarounds for advanced new space technologies, rather than what had become a standard six-to-seven-year timeline.

In February, the Space Force separately commissioned a new “Space Development Agency” that is now focused on upgrading current space-oriented U.S. military systems with a similar emphasis on quicker turnaround times.

“It’s very critical that we accelerate, not just to keep pace, but to stay ahead of the threat of the capabilities the Chinese are provided,” Gen. Thompson said. “We’ve put some processes and organizations in place to do that, and they’re demonstrating early on the ability to do so.”

The Space Force is having success, he said, despite operating with a lean force of roughly 6,400 uniformed members, known as guardians, and about 6,000 civilians. The Space Force is by far the smallest service, following the Marines with close to 185,000 uniformed members.

But despite early successes, Gen. Thompson said the Space Force still has to show that it can deliver.

The new service has come under fresh scrutiny on Capitol Hill this week, following the release of the Heritage Foundation’s 2022 Index of U.S. Military Strength, which asserted that the Space Force does not have the capacity to meet future or current or future “on-demand, operational, and tactical-live warfighter requirements” put forward by the other services.

The Heritage report gave the Space Force a score of “weak” — the second to lowest ranking on the index — in terms of capacity, capability and readiness.

Democrats, meanwhile, have remained critical for ideological reasons.

Last month, Rep. Jared Huffman and three other Democrats introduced the “No Militarization of Space Act,” which would have abolished the Space Force altogether, as an amendment to the House version of the annual defense policy bill.

“The long-standing neutrality of space has fostered a competitive, non-militarized age of exploration every nation and generation has valued since the first days of space travel,” Rep. Huffman of California upon circulating the amendment.

“Since its creation under the former Trump administration, the Space Force has threatened longstanding peace and flagrantly wasted billions of taxpayer dollars,” the congressman claimed.

The measure failed, but signaled ongoing skepticism toward the Space Force among some on Capitol Hill.

But Gen. Thompson’s comments to The Times suggest the need to bolster American capabilities in space capabilities are only growing more urgent amid rising global competition between the U.S. and China.

The general’s remarks coincide with tension between Washington and Beijing over China’s recent deployment of a record number of provocative sorties into Taiwanese airspace earlier this month, raising new fears among some that direct conflict with China could be closer than previously imagined.

Given China’s separate and increasingly rapid development of space capabilities, including offensive capabilities to attack U.S. satellites, Gen. Thompson said China may be preparing for such a conflict to start in space rather than a more conventional realm.

“We absolutely believe that the Chinese thinking would be if it’s coming to crisis and conflict, they’re going to start this conflict in space,” the general said.

• Guy Taylor and Bill Gertz contributed to this report.

