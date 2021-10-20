The Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland is on lockdown Wednesday morning as officials investigate a bomb threat.

Around 11:30 a.m., officials said K-9 teams were still in the process of clearing buildings at the hospital.

Officials said security personnel responded after they received an anonymous call at 8:45 a.m. stating there was a bomb at or near Building 10 in the Naval Support Activity Bethesda, which houses the hospital. Building 10 is the hospital’s main lobby, WTOP reported.

The base went into lockdown, and all personnel were ordered to shelter in place. All gates to the facility are closed to non-emergency traffic, and officials asked the public to avoid the area.

Officials initially said around 9 a.m. that there was also an active shooter threat. About an hour later, they said there was no longer an indication of a shooter.

Walter Reed tweeted shortly before 10 a.m. that a “hazard” exists at the hospital and told people to shelter in place. It also said all appointments were canceled for the rest of the day.

No further information was immediately available.

