On his first day in office, President Biden accelerated the regulatory state by ordering agencies to also consider aspirational but vaguely defined goals and benefits when imposing new rules on businesses large and small.

The order green-lighting regulations even when the benefits “are difficult or impossible to quantify” sent shudders down the spines of CEOs. They fear businesses’ growth will be smothered in pursuit of vague objectives like “human dignity” and “the interests of future generations.”

“It is the most aggressive thing I’ve ever seen by an administration,” said Doug Holtz-Eakin, president of the American Action Forum, a right-leaning economic think tank. “It’s one thing to put out a bunch of regulations, but this changes the way regulation is done. It allows you to jam through any regulation you want regardless of the impact [on] the private sector.”

The order, which tossed out the government’s traditional cost-benefit analysis before approving a regulation, is among a slew of executive actions Mr. Biden signed that aim to curb the power of businesses.

Mr. Biden‘s regulations provide a road map for his plans to transform business and what he sees as anti-competitive business practices. Without the regulations, Mr. Biden has argued, businesses can stifle competition, raise prices and limit consumer choice. The regulations are also designed to give workers more power to demand higher wages and mobility, the president has said.

Conservatives say the red tape will impose too many costs on businesses, hurting the economy and destroying job growth. They warn it’s too risky to burden businesses with regulations as the nation’s economy restarts after the COVID-19 shutdown.

Through the first nine months of his presidency, Mr. Biden issued more than 297 rules considered “economically significant.” That means the rule could have an annual impact of $100 million or more, according to the Federal Register, the government’s journal of rule-making.

In 2020, former President Trump issued 261 rules deemed to be economically significant, 36 of which were deregulatory, reducing the total number of regulations adding costs to 225, the Federal Register found.

During his first year in office, Mr. Trump issued 199 such regulations, only 88 of which were completed.

More Biden regulations are on the way. The spring 2021 Unified Agenda of Regulatory and Deregulatory Actions found that 72 federal agencies are reviewing 3,959 rules at both the active and long-term stages.

The rule-making frenzy is a shock to businesses after Mr. Trump, who boasted that his deregulation unshackled businesses, gave them the confidence to invest and hire. He famously created the “one in, two out” order that mandated two regulations must be eliminated for every new rule imposed. A study by the Competitive Enterprise Institute found that Mr. Trump actually eliminated 3.2 regulations for every new rule.

Businesses now worry they are going to be overwhelmed by an avalanche of red tape.

In the waning days of the Obama administration, 20% of businesses said regulations were their single biggest problem. That fell to 11% in August 2020 under Mr. Trump. It ticked up to 14% after the 2020 election and has increased to 15% in the first months of Mr. Biden‘s presidency, according to data from the National Federation of Independent Businesses.

Economists have long debated the impact of regulations on businesses.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce estimates federal red tape costs the economy as much as $1.9 trillion a year in direct costs, lost productivity and higher wages. It estimates the impact on smaller businesses with fewer than 50 employees is 20% higher than large corporations.

The Chamber also estimates that for every $1 increase in regulatory expenses, a small business must decrease its staff by 0.0156%, a number that quickly adds up with some regulatory costs reaching the millions.

However, a 2017 University of Pennsylvania study concluded that across the entire economy, regulations created as many jobs as they eliminated, making it a wash. The study found that regulation-induced costs resulted in workers being paid more and created more jobs in sectors such as clean energy, though it did not provide exact numbers.

“Regulations often benefit some corporations while hurting others,” said Jeff Hauser, of the Center for Economic and Policy Research, a progressive think tank. “There will always be winners and losers and the question is, are the right people winning relative to existing law?”

The Labor Department in May rescinded a Trump-era rule that made it easier for companies to hire freelance workers but made it harder for contract workers to claim overtime pay and benefits.

Some businesses whose model relied on contract workers grumbled that the change would force them to lay off freelancers. Labor advocates cheered the overhaul, saying it prevents businesses from reducing costs at the expense of workers.

In March, Mr. Biden suffered stinging criticism for overhauling the way COVID-19 relief funds are doled out to small businesses. The Small Business Administration revised rules so that self-employed and “one-person businesses” that had already received aid couldn’t reapply.

The change also made it easier for first-time applications to receive relief funds.

In July, Mr. Biden ordered the Federal Trade Commission to write a rule curtailing the use of noncompete agreements that businesses use to restrict workers from jumping ship to a competitor. The administration hailed the action as a win for workers’ rights, saying it creates a pathway for higher wages.

Business organizations argued that by reducing the chances of workers leaving, employers would be more willing to provide better training and protect intellectual property.

Mr. Hauser said such fears are overblown and businesses should embrace the rules because they spur innovation.

“Regulations typically end up costing businesses far less than they project at the time because they figure out a way to comply with the regulation at less cost than they anticipated,” he said. “A business can’t emit a fume, now they have an economic incentive to figure it out. With that incentive comes great innovation.”

American Action Forum’s Mr. Holtz-Eagen sees it differently. He said the red tape combined with the rhetoric coming out of the administration has created a “negative business environment.” He views both Mr. Biden‘s talk and actions as a two-pronged approach to getting business to bend to the administration’s will.

Last month, Mr. Biden‘s agriculture secretary and top economic adviser accused the meat industry of illegal price-fixing and blamed it for soaring food prices. They vowed to investigate and restrict the industry in the name of protecting consumers.

An industry trade group accused the administration of scapegoating meat producers, saying the increased prices are because of a nationwide labor shortage.

“I think that was relatively unprecedented,” Mr. Holtz-Eagan said of the attack on the meat industry. “There have been other industries singled out by presidents but that one was a surprise.”

