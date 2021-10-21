President Biden and CNN have come under fire for allowing only invited guests to ask questions at his town hall in Baltimore on Thursday night.

“A CNN invitation-only audience with pre-scripted questions is very different from facing the press, which Biden now hasn’t done for 95 days,” tweeted Kelsey Bolar, a senior policy analyst with the conservative Independent Women’s Forum.

A CNN invitation-only audience with pre-scripted questions is very different from facing the press, which Biden now hasn’t done for 95 days. https://t.co/hcZj4AFrhC — Kelsey Bolar (Harkness) (@kelseybolar) October 19, 2021

Mr. Biden is set to pitch his faltering economic and social agenda directly to voters at the town hall airing exclusively on CNN and hosted by Anderson Cooper.

CNN said earlier this week that the event will feature an “invitation-only audience,” sparking criticism because of Mr. Biden’s reluctance to answer questions from members of the media.

The president hasn’t held a formal press conference since March 25 and has frequently ended public appearances by walking away and refusing to field reporters’ questions.

Mr. Biden has been less accessible to the press than any other modern president, according to the American Presidency Project at the University of California, Santa Barbara.

The pre-screened guests left some pundits and reporters crying foul.

A Twitter user wondered if the town hall only includes invited guests, “can it still be called a town hall? Shouldn’t it be called a Biden propaganda event?”

If @cnn town hall is only invited guests, how can it still be called a town hall? Shouldn’t it be called Biden friendly propaganda event. — wayne edson (@wjedson) October 19, 2021

Alex Thompson, a White House reporter for Politico, noted that the number of Mr. Biden’s CNN town halls has exceeded the number of interviews he’s done with news outlets.

“Number of Anderson Cooper town halls as President: 2. Number of sit downs w/ WSJ, NYT or Wapo reporters (not columnists): 0,” Mr. Thompson wrote.

Number of Anderson Cooper town halls as President: 2



Number of sit downs w/ WSJ, NYT, or Wapo reporters (not columnists): 0

https://t.co/EBRZGPvDve — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) October 18, 2021

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.