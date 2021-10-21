Attorney General Merrick B. Garland on Thursday told the House Judiciary Committee that he “will apply the facts and the law and make a decision” if he is asked to consider prosecuting former Trump adviser Steve Bannon in contempt.

Mr. Garland’s comments come as the House is planning to vote Thursday on whether to hold Mr. Bannon in contempt for defying a subpoena related to the investigation by the select committee on the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

“The Department of Justice will do what it always does in such circumstances, we’ll apply the facts and the law and make a decision, consistent with the principles of prosecution,” he said.

Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, New York Democrat, had asked Mr. Garland, “Regardless of politics, will the department follow the facts and the law and expeditiously consider the referrals?”

If Mr. Bannon is held in contempt, he may face up to a year in prison.

