The remains found in a Florida swamp Wednesday are indeed those of Brian Laundrie.

The FBI confirmed in a statement Thursday afternoon that the skeletal remains found at the Carlton Reserve in Florida had been identified as the 23-year-old fiance of Gabby Petito, putting an end to the story.

“A comparison of dental records confirmed that the human remains found … are those of Brian Laundrie,” the FBI said in a statement.

The celebrity-news site TMZ first reported the identification, citing an interview with family lawyer Steven Bertolino.

The remains were found the day parents Chris and Roberta Laundrie helped the FBI find some of their son’s belongings in an initial search at the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park. The body was found nearby, the FBI had said Wednesday.

The Laundries issued a statement Thursday afternoon saying they had no comment.

“Chris and Roberta Laundrie have been informed that the remains found yesterday in the reserve are are indeed Brian‘s,” Mr. Bertolino said in a statement. “We have no further comment at this time and we ask you respect the Laundrie family’s privacy at this time.”

Mr. Laundrie had been missing for a month, since the Petito disappearance gripped the nation since early September.

He had been named the sole “person of interest” in the case, which became a homicide after Petito’s remains were found Sept. 19 in Wyoming, strangled to death and left in the open air for 3-4 weeks.

Mr. Laundrie was indicted on federal charges related to use of Petito’s bank information, but never formally charged with killing her.

