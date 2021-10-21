No free college meant personal trouble for President Biden.

In a joking moment during Thursday night’s town-hall meeting on CNN, Mr. Biden was asked about the reaction from first lady Jill Biden to the news that the proposal for two free years of community college had been dropped from his $3.5 trillion spending bill.

Mrs. Biden is a college teacher.

“The White House has a lot of bedrooms,” Mr. Biden replied with a smile.

“She went like this,” he told host Anderson Cooper before making a pointing gesture.

“Down the hall,” the first lady then said, according to Mr. Biden.

