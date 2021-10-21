Moscow is set to reimpose lockdown measures to combat the surging coronavirus as the Russian vaccination campaign lags.

Mayor Sergei Sobyanin on Thursday said all shops, bars and restaurants will close from Oct. 28 except for supermarkets, pharmacies and other places that sell essential goods, according to Reuters.

The measures come on top of President Vladimir Putin’s decision Wednesday to declare a non-working week after Oct. 30, in which all but essential workers are encouraged to stay home. Many of the days are public holidays, anyway.

The decision comes as cases surge to record levels of more than 30,000 per day. Over 223,000 Russians have died from the virus.

Russia’s vaccine, Sputnik V and a one-dose Sputnik Light, are widely available, but only 45 million of the country’s 146 million people have been fully vaccinated.

The clampdown comes as some countries, notably Australia, abandon “zero COVID” strategies and learn to live with the virus.

Some in the U.K. want the government to reimpose restrictions as cases climb again there, but top officials are standing pat and said people should take personal responsibility by getting vaccinated or wearing a mask.

“We think it is the right decision to learn to live with this virus,” Health Secretary Sajid Javid said Wednesday.

