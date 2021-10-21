Rep. Jim Jordan on Thursday criticized the Biden administration’s plan to direct the IRS to track data on bank accounts with a certain amount of annual transactions, calling it a “snitch line.”

“The Biden administration also wants another dedicated line of communication for reporting, they want a second snitch line,” the Ohio Republican told Attorney General Merrick Garland at a hearing of the House Judiciary Committee.

The first, he said, was the Justice Department directing the FBI to meet with officials to set up communication lines to report threats and violence against school board members and other school officials.

The controversial finance proposal initially called on the IRS to track bank data for every account with more than $600 in annual transactions. However, the administration and Senate Democrats this week backtracked, and proposed raising the transaction amount to accounts with more than $10,000 in annual transactions.

The lawmaker’s comments came during his opening remarks at the Judiciary Committee hearing on oversight of the Justice Department.

