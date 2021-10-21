House Judiciary Chairman Rep. Jerrold Nadler called out Republican committee members and other GOP lawmakers for not wearing a mask during a Thursday hearing with Attorney General Merrick Garland.

While reminding all members to wear a mask, the New York Democrat specifically mentioned Reps. Jim Jordan, Ohio Republican; Marjorie Taylor Greene, Georgia Republican and Matt Gaetz, Florida Republican.

“I would remind all members that guidance from the office of the attending physician states that face coverings are required for all meetings in an enclosed space, such as committee hearings, except when you are recognized to speak,” Mr. Nadler said.

He added, “that means you, Jim and Marjorie and Matt, and a lot of other people I can’t recognize because of distance. So please everyone, observe that rule.”

