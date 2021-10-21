The Spokane Police Department is investigating how a 10-second porn clip popped up in the evening weather report of a local CBS television news station in eastern Washington on Sunday.

Video captures of the broadcast, which showed a porn clip filling a screen behind KREM-2 meteorologist Michelle Boss during her report, can be seen on social media sites.

The police department did not return multiple phone calls asking for an update on the investigation.

But the local Spokesman-Review newspaper reported this week that investigators do not yet know whether the intrusion was a criminal act.

The station apologized in a later broadcast.

“Those of us here at KREM-2 want to apologize for something that happened in our 6 p.m. newscast tonight. An inappropriate video aired in the first part of the show. We are diligently working to make sure something like this doesn’t happen again,” owner TEGNA reaffirmed in a statement to the newspaper.

Multiple news outlets have reported that, regardless of the origin, the video could cost KREM-2 a fine from the Federal Communications Commission for broadcasting obscene content.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.