Vice President Kamala Harris will campaign for Democratic gubernatorial nominee Terry McAuliffe, as the tight race in Virginia comes to a close.

Ms. Harris will join Mr. McAuliffe in Prince William County, one of Virginia’s fastest growing and most ethnically diverse counties.

A preview for Thursday’s stump speech touts it as a “grassroots event.”

Ms. Harris’ aims to motivate and increase turnout among communities of color, particularly Black voters, a needed bloc for Mr. McAuliffe‘s path to victory.

Mr. McAuliffe is facing a challenge by Republican Glenn Youngkin, who matches the Democrat’s standing in polls.

A new poll from Monmouth University shows the candidates are in a deadlock in support among likely voters.

The poll, conducted from Oct. 16-19, had both candidates at 46%.

It surveyed 1,005 registered voters in the state with a margin of error of plus-or-minus 3.1 percentage points.

Mr. McAuliffe, who served as governor from 2014 to 2018, is set to campaign with several high-profile Democrats in the home stretch of the race.

He will be joined Saturday by former President Barack Obama, and by former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams and Democratic National Committee chair Jaime Harrison on Sunday.

Early voting is underway in Virginia. Election Day is Nov. 2.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.