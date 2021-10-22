Target is disputing a report that it is closing its iconic downtown San Francisco store amid claims the store is plagued by shoplifting threats costing the retailer at least $25,000.

The California Globe reported that Target is shuttering its store on Mission Street between Third and Fourth Streets. But Target says the story isn’t true.

A Target spokesperson said it is not closing the Mission Street store, but confirmed the retailer will close a different downtown San Francisco store on Bush Street in November because of underperforming sales.

“The decision to close a store is always difficult, and follows a rigorous process to evaluate the performance of every store in the portfolio and maintain the overall health of the business,” spokesman Joe Poulos said. “Target remains committed to the San Francisco Bay Area and will continue to serve guests at the 35 other Bay Area stores.”

A San Francisco Police Department source told the Globe that the store loses $25,000 a day because of shoplifting.

“That’s $25,000 that walks out the door on average between 9 and 6 every day,” the officer, who was not named, told the newspaper.

Another officer told the Globe that said that the thieves don’t care because they are not being prosecuted and only receive a slap on the wrist if any punishment at all.

“Whether we kick them out, tell them they can’t come back, whether I put them in handcuffs and take them down to the county jail — there is no difference,” the officer said. “Because they will not be prosecuted by the district attorney. Therefore, there is nothing documented that they can’t come back here. You know, they get no time in jail to think about what they did, right? There is zero consequence.”

In July, the retailer cited an “alarming rise” in thefts at its San Francisco stores and reduced hours at the locations. The Mission St. store had been open from 8 am to 10 pm, but is now open from 9 am to 6 pm.

The store has also placed high-value items such as razors, Tylenol, vitamins and laundry detergent behind lock and key.

Earlier this month, Walgreens announced it would close five stores in San Francisco over concerns of retail theft.

“Organized retail crime continues to be a challenge facing retailers across San Francisco, and we are not immune to that,” Walgreens spokesperson Phil Caruso said in a statement.

