Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to France in November to discuss COVID-19 and climate issues with French President Emmanuel Macron and mark Veterans Day, the White House said Friday.

The Nov. 11 holiday coincides with Armistice Day in France, marking the end of World War I. Ms. Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff will visit the Suresnes American Cemetery in Hauts-de-Seine, where more than 1,500 American soldiers are buried.

It’s a notable trip abroad for Ms. Harris.

Back in June, when Ms. Harris was asked why she hadn’t visited the southern U.S. border as part of her immigration portfolio, she said: “And I haven’t been to Europe.”

The vice president will also attend and deliver a speech at the fourth annual Paris Peace Forum on Nov. 11 and participate in the Paris Conference on Libya on Nov. 12.

Her meeting with Mr. Macron will occur in Paris.

“They will discuss the importance of the transatlantic relationship to global peace and security and underscore the importance of our partnership on global challenges from COVID-19 and the climate crisis to issues affecting the Sahel and the Indo-Pacific,” Harris spokeswoman and senior adviser Symone Sanders said.

