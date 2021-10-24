Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday that coronavirus vaccines could be made available for 5- to 11-year-olds early next month.

During an appearance on ABC’s “This Week,” Dr. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said the Food and Drug Administration and its advisory committee are set to meet Oct. 26 to consider an application from Pfizer and BioNtech to start the rollout of the children’s vaccine.

A regulatory decision could be handed to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention the following week.

“So If all goes well, and we get the regulatory approval and recommendation from CDC, it is entirely possible if not very likely that vaccines will be available for children from 5 to 11 within the first week or two of November,” Dr. Fauci said.

The vaccines for children use a smaller dose than the ones given to adults. Federal officials said last week they worked with Pfizer to make sure the child vaccines are clearly labeled and provide smaller vials and needles.

