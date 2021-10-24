House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says former Trump campaign adviser Steve Bannon should be prosecuted for refusing to comply with a congressional subpoena for information related to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

“Yes, I do,” Ms. Pelosi said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

The House Friday voted 229-202, with nine Republicans voting with Democrats, to hold Mr. Bannon in contempt of Congress.

The Justice Department now will determine whether Mr. Bannon should face prosecution.

The nine-member select committee has issued a series of subpoenas seeking testimony and records from former Trump officials and organizers of the “Stop the Steal” rally that was held before the Jan. 6 riot.

Former President Donald Trump has urged his former aides not to cooperate with the subpoenas.

The House voted last week to send a report to the House recommending contempt charges.

Mr. Bannon informed the committee through his lawyer that he would not comply with their subpoena, citing “executive privilege.”

The targeting of Mr. Bannon was derided by most Republicans, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

The California Republican said the subpoenas are “invalid” because he withdrew his nominations for the select committee after Ms. Pelosi set a new precedent by striking two of his picks.

Mr. McCarthy has claimed that Democrats are using the panel to target their political rivals.

On Sunday, Ms. Pelosi dismissed the arguments, saying this is a unique set of circumstances.

“People say this hasn’t happened before,” she said. “[But] we haven’t had an insurrection incited by the president of the United States and one of his toadies having advanced knowledge of that happening.”

“It is important for us to find the truth about what happened on Jan. 6,” the California Democrat said. “It also is important in terms of the separation of power, checks and balances of the Constitution, which is the genius of the Constitution, for this to happen in this way.”

